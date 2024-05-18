Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,135 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDEC. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS BDEC opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $152.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

