Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99,812 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,812 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 109,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 61,569 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 118,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.