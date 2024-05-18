Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Franklin Financial Services

In other news, Director Gregory A. Duffey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,956. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $74,588 over the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2,181.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 39,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRAF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.57. 698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,760. Franklin Financial Services has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

