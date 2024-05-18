Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $41.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 647,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 240,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

