FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XDEC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $2,505,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 341,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:XDEC opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

