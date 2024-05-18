FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Insider Paul Alderman Linton Sells 3,127 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,127 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $696,507.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,671,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Alderman Linton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56.

On Thursday, March 7th, Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $223.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $171.81 and a one year high of $232.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $2,347,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 194,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,678,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

