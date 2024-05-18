FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Insider Paul Alderman Linton Sells 3,127 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,127 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $696,507.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,671,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Paul Alderman Linton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00.
FTI Consulting Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $223.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $171.81 and a one year high of $232.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $2,347,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 194,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,678,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.
