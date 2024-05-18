Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
GAMB has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.
