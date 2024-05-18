Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,546 shares of company stock worth $1,411,190. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $144.77. The stock had a trading volume of 718,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,547. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.67.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

