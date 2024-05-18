GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Lei Wu Sells 14,188 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 14,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $511,619.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Lei Wu sold 14,188 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $519,564.56.

On Friday, May 10th, Lei Wu sold 118,874 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $4,480,361.06.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Lei Wu sold 62,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $2,403,740.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,240.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,840.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,402,280.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,579,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $1,607,760.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,583,120.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $511,789.70.

GCT stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.99.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $172,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $586,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

