GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Lei Wu Sells 14,188 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 14,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $511,619.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Lei Wu sold 14,188 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $519,564.56.
- On Friday, May 10th, Lei Wu sold 118,874 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $4,480,361.06.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Lei Wu sold 62,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $2,403,740.00.
- On Monday, May 6th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,240.00.
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,840.00.
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,402,280.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,579,160.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $1,607,760.00.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,583,120.00.
- On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $511,789.70.
GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 1.2 %
GCT stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $172,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $586,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.