GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 6% Higher

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.29 and last traded at $36.95. Approximately 1,191,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,031,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.99.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GigaCloud Technology

In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 14,188 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $511,619.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 14,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $511,619.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,413,145 shares of company stock valued at $47,802,801. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCT. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,634,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,895,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

