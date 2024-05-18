Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 635,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 23,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

GILD stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.