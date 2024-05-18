Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

GOGO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 28,857 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $260,578.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Gogo news, Director Harris N. Williams acquired 12,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,019. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 28,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,740,588 shares in the company, valued at $15,717,509.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gogo by 52.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the third quarter valued at $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Price Performance

GOGO stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. Gogo has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

