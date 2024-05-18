Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) vs. Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) Head-To-Head Comparison

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) and Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grand Canyon Education and Mynd.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mynd.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus target price of $163.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.74%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Mynd.ai.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mynd.ai has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Mynd.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 21.66% 31.81% 24.00% Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Mynd.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Mynd.ai shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Mynd.ai’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $960.90 million 4.48 $204.99 million $7.15 20.26 Mynd.ai $413.56 million 0.29 -$37.86 million N/A N/A

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Mynd.ai.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Mynd.ai on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. The company also offers marketing and communication services that include lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, business intelligence and data science, and market research services; and back-office services consisting of finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. In addition, it provides education services to 25 university partners. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Mynd.ai

(Get Free Report)

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.