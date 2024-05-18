Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Enovis worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Enovis by 144.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Enovis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,043. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

