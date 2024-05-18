Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $52.40 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,109 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of FOX worth $52,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FOX by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FOX by 10.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in FOX by 268.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 388,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in FOX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,199. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

