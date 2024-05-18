Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $9.13 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Insperity worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.21. 170,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,739. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.80 and a 52-week high of $128.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Several research firms have commented on NSP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

