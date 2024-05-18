Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 624.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,258 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 275.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average is $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $105.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

