Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,765 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 381,734 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $35,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 124,054 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock worth $83,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 163,544 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. 6,887,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,111,719. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

