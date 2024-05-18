Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 11,305 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Ameren by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 46.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.74. 1,826,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,260. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

