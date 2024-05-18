Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 306,784 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 306,784 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $79,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 164,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $125.29. 13,774,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,998,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $130.54. The firm has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,867,783. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

