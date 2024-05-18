Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $9.94 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 701,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,936,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Horizon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 505,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FHN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

