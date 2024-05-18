Greggs’ (GRG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,550 ($44.59) to GBX 3,390 ($42.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.33) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,830 ($35.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,035.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 2,244 ($28.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,910 ($36.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,794.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,673.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 86 ($1.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,460.43%.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total value of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). In related news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total value of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

