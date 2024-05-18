H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HNNMY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.35. 4,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,766. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.47. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Increases Dividend

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is an increase from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.92%.

(Get Free Report)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.