Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Insider Stewart W. Strong Sells 733 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.73. The company had a trading volume of 212,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 114.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

