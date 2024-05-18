Haverford Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,630 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 3.0% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

Oracle stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.50. 6,179,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $339.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.38. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $97.29 and a 12 month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

