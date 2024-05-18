Haverford Financial Services Inc. Buys 283 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.3% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8,697.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,100 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after acquiring an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in CVS Health by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,095,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $146,341,000 after purchasing an additional 698,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,513,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $435,325,000 after purchasing an additional 616,785 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,607,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,924,059. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

