Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,290 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 118,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $23,856,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,460,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,308,363. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.