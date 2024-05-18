Haverford Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $111.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

