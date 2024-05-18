HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report released on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTDR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $639.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $114.85 million for the quarter. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.