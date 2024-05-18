HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADIFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

AADI opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. The company had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 27,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $53,260.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,426,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,218.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,772 shares of company stock valued at $202,939. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

