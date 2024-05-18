HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

AADI opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. The company had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 27,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $53,260.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,426,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,218.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,772 shares of company stock valued at $202,939. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aadi Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.