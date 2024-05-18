HC Wainwright Weighs in on Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.97). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STRO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ STRO opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $113.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.18%.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

