H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $69,254.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $69,254.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $728,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,789. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

