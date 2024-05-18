Head-To-Head Analysis: Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Summit Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 23,147.42 -$41.39 million ($4.06) -3.89 Summit Materials $2.62 billion 2.68 $289.63 million $2.24 17.88

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium. Atlas Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00 Summit Materials 0 4 8 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Lithium and Summit Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 176.20%. Summit Materials has a consensus price target of $46.92, suggesting a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Summit Materials.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Lithium has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Materials has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Summit Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Summit Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium N/A -550.97% -146.10% Summit Materials 8.36% 7.33% 3.63%

Summary

Summit Materials beats Atlas Lithium on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. The company serves the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit Materials, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

