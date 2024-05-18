Head to Head Comparison: Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE – Get Free Report) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get P10 alerts:

Profitability

This table compares P10 and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Altus Power -4.48% -1.37% -0.35%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Altus Power 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for P10 and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Altus Power has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.05%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than P10.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P10 and Altus Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altus Power $155.16 million 3.96 -$9.35 million ($0.05) -77.28

P10 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altus Power.

Summary

Altus Power beats P10 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P10

(Get Free Report)

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for P10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.