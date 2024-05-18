Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.04 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $4.04 billion and approximately $75.59 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00055429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,748,758,735 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,748,758,735.44057 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11471234 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $126,666,485.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

