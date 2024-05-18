High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.44

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 108969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

High Arctic Energy Services Trading Up 5.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.97.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of C$18.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

