HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns Acquires 3,763 Shares of Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $46,811.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,053,092 shares in the company, valued at $37,980,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HireQuest Stock Up 4.2 %

HireQuest stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,295. HireQuest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $185.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.03.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of HireQuest from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HireQuest stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.91% of HireQuest worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

