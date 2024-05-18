HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMST. Wedbush upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.
In other HomeStreet news, Director Joanne R. Harrell bought 1,685 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,667.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 1,460.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 172,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
