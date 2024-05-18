Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.77.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 6.2 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$13.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7897465 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

