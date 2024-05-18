Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Immersion Price Performance

IMMR remained flat at $9.34 on Friday. 640,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,951. Immersion has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $297.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.30. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Immersion’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In related news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immersion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,669,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Immersion by 2.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 99,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Immersion by 36.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 49,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

