ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 1,968,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,010,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

