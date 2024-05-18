Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,616,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,824,000 after buying an additional 148,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,412,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 209,963 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 113,641 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 86.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,695,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 786,699 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 471,945 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -81.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

