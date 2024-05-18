Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in News by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in News by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in News by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.29 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

