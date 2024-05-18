Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 614,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 578,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 317,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,748. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $122.18. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,779 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,681. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 63.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ingredion by 414.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

