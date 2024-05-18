InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.11. InnovAge shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 550 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INNV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

InnovAge Trading Down 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Stories

