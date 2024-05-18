Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94,637 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 148,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 114,989 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

