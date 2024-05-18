Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Acquires 11,105 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,105 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,945.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,449,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,736,693.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,765 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $41,169.60.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $272,668.62.

On Friday, March 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,666 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,634.16.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 63,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,576. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 373.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,366,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,605 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 327,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 151,617 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

