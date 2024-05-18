Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells 6,283 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $53,782.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 220,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

COUR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.49. 2,115,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,755. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coursera by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 179,537 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

