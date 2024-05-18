Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells 24,134 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 24,134 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $168,213.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,777.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Arora Ashish sold 52,901 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $385,648.29.

On Monday, May 13th, Arora Ashish sold 56,581 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $399,461.86.

On Friday, May 10th, Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $918,512.46.

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of CRCT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 711,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,379. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.67 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 9,096.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

