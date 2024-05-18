Insider Selling: Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,435,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $156.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.35 and a 12 month high of $188.28.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHIL

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.